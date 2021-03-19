Cuba will Keep Providing International Cooperation





Havana, March 18 (ACN) Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez reaffirmed his country’s willingness to keep providing international cooperation in several areas.



Addressing the 10th Virtual UK-Caribbean Forum, Minister Rodriguez reiterated Cuba’s determination to keep collaborating with other nations in the areas of health, including epidemiological and scientific advice and the exchange of experiences in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

He also said that Cuba will keep contributing to disaster risk reduction and the training of human resources.



The Foreign Minister, who heads the Cuban delegation to the forum, denounced the negative impact by the strengthened US economic, commercial and financial blockade on his country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he said, the Caribbean island nation has developed five candidate vaccines currently under clinical trials to immunize all the Cuban population this year.



Cuba, which is taking part at the UK-Caribbean forum under observer status, expressed its commitment to making active contribution to the success of the Conference of the Parties of the UN Climate Change Convention (COP 26).

The UK-Caribbean Forum is a platform for high-level dialog between the European nation, CARICOM countries and the British Overseas Territories.