Cuban and Mexican Universities Expand Bilateral Exchange





Camaguey, March 18 (ACN) The University of Camaguey “Ignacio Agramonte Loynaz,” in eastern Cuba and Mexico’s University of Puebla looked at ways to further expand bilateral academic and cooperation exchange.



In a virtual forum on Thursday, the rectors and directives of both higher education centers exchanged experiences and proposed actions to enhance bilateral links including short-term distance courses.



The meeting also targeted opportunities for bilateral research projects, development and innovation in the field of pesticides and bio-fertilizers, the computerization of biotechnological processes, artificial intelligence techniques for the diagnosis of neurological conditions, and others in several areas of sciences.

The meeting was attended by University of Puebla’s rector Jose Alfonso Esparza and his Cuban counterpart Santiago Lajes.