Cuba creates new scientific corridor for the country's development





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 18 (ACN) The creation and implementation of the Cuba Innovates and Grows Scientific Corridor is one of the priorities of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment ( CITMA by its Spanish acronym) for this year.



This project aims to foster innovation and increase the impact of science and technology in different fields and territories, and for that purpose it will have the support of the agencies of the central administration of the State, the Higher Organizations of Business Management, national entities and territorial governments.



According to the head of CITMA, Elba Rosa Perez Montoya, the Corridor includes actions aimed at incorporating scientific achievements in a more efficient way in strategic areas such as food production, energy, industry, construction and transportation, in order to replace imports, increase exports and achieve technological sovereignty.



To this end, it seeks to foster the internationalization of results and support the demand for knowledge by the business sector for the execution of programs in biotechnology, automation, robotics, informatics, nanosciences and nanotechnologies.



Cuba innovates and grows also seeks to define and implement innovative plans for local development, in which science contributes to solving problems in the communities.



According to Perez Montoya, this strategy requires strengthening the functioning of structures for the care and use of scientific knowledge, such as technical and advisory councils, scientific observatories and innovation committees.



At this stage, work will also be done to consolidate the transformation of the Science, Technology and Innovation Management System, for which CITMA will increase its control and demands, in compliance with its leading role.