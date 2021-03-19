We are proud to have assisted passengers and crew of the MS Braemar cruise ship, Cuban FM says





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 18 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, highlighted today on Twitter Cuba's efforts to help other countries in the fight against the COVID-19.



The Cuban diplomat expressed his pride for having assisted passengers and crew members of the British cruise ship MS Braemar, one year after its docking in the port of Mariel and the transfer of its crew members to the airport for their return to their country.



Rodríguez Parrilla also highlighted the work of the 56 Henry Reeve medical brigades that have shared their experiences in the fight against the pandemic in 40 countries and territories.



On March 13, 2020, the government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland requested the Cuban authorities to allow the MS Braemar cruise ship to dock, after it was rejected in several Caribbean ports for having among its passengers five positive cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and another 40 under suspicion of contagion.



Given the urgency of the situation and the risk to the patients' lives, the Cuban government allowed the ship to dock at the port of Mariel, and received the crew members on March 18, 2020, in compliance with the protocols established by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the country's ministry of public health.



This solidarity gesture demonstrated the spirit of sympathy and support of the Cuban people and government in combating the pandemic.