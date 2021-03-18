Diaz-Canel rejects accusations of Cuban meddling in US elections





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 18 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez rejected today on Twitter the accusations about alleged Cuban meddling in the U.S. elections.

Diaz-Canel assured that Donald Trump's representatives, spokespersons of the aforementioned allegations, were spreading fake information.

Last November, a lawyer of former President Donald Trump's campaign said in a press conference that Communist money had been used to influence the elections, alluding to Cuba, Venezuela and China.

However, the U.S. Agency for Infrastructure Security and Cybersecurity dismissed those possibilities of security breaches in the elections, affirming that these were the safest in the history of that country.

On that occasion, the Cuban head of state affirmed that his country's foreign policy is based on ethical principles that reject interference in the internal affairs of other nations.