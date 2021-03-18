ECLAC secretary recognizes Cuba's solidarity in the face of COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 18 (ACN) Alicia Bárcena, executive secretary of the United Nations Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), recognized Cuba for its solidarity in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the framework of the IV Latin American and Caribbean Forum on Sustainable Development, in online development from March 15 to 18.



Déborah Rivas, deputy minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, thanked in a message on Twitter for Bárcena's pronouncement and reiterated that Cuba will continue to defend cooperation and multilateralism.



In addition, Rivas described as accurate the intervention of Ileidis Valiente Díaz, member of the Cuban delegation at the forum, on the need for multilateralism, cooperation and differentiated responsibility to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



The Cuban representation at the IV Latin American and Caribbean Forum on Sustainable Development denounced the prevailing inequality in the region and its impact on the fulfillment of the SDGs of the 2030 Agenda promoted by the United Nations.



The Cuban delegates also pointed out the effects of the pandemic on trade, tourism and investment, among other sources of financing, as well as the effects of climate change, especially in the Caribbean