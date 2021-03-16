Cuba, Ebbs and Flows under COVID Spread





Havana, March 15 (ACN) In a daily briefing on the COVID 19 spread in Cuba, local authorities assessed its impact on different provinces, such as eastern Granma with a high prevalence of the disease after having controlled it with success over the past months.



The report by local authorities in Granma to the temporary working group headed by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel explained that the eastern territory had a prevalence rate of 60.9 COVID-19 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants over the past week, which translated into an increase of 230 new cases if compared with the week before.





A similar situation was reported by authorities from western Pinar del Rio and Artemisa provinces, where mobility of persons has been drastically restricted.





Havana however witnessed a slight decrease of positive cases, some 130 less than last week, said Health Minister Jose Angel Portal.





Some improvement was also reported in eastern Camaguey, Santiago de Cuba and Holguin provinces with lowering number of new COVID-19 cases.





Cuba reported an average 837 positive cases daily with largest transmission levels in the provinces of Havana, Pinar del Rio, Mayabeque, Granma, Camaguey and Santiago de Cuba, which in all contain 80.5 percent of the cases confirmed in the country during this month.

In March, the island has reported 10 thousand 727 local cases and 155 imported ones.