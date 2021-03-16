Diaz-Canel recalls ideas of Marti and Fidel on Protest of Baragua





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) Marti said that the Protest of March 15, 1878 is one of the most glorious events in our history, recalled Monday Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president.



On the occasion of the 143rd anniversary of that historic event, the Cuban leader said on Twitter that Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz forever expressed the idea that Cuba will be an eternal Baragua.



In commemoration of the event, the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) published today on its website a work related to the event in which it asserts that the Baragua Protest is a permanent pillar.



It underlines that this event saved the honor of the patriotic movement that for almost 10 years, on a small island, sustained a heroic, bloody and devastating war against one of the largest empires of the time.



"The example of the Bronze Titan (Antonio Maceo Grajales) transcended as a reference of firm and uncompromising behavior in the defense of the Homeland, when facing the toughest situations and not shying away from combat. That is why in certain circumstances the date is exalted to remember the validity of those principles", it concluded.