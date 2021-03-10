Cuban International Institute of Journalism opens a virtual classroom





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 9 (ACN) With the aim of continuing the processes of professional improvement of Cuban and Latin American journalists in times of pandemic, the Jose Marti International Institute of Journalism (IIPJM by its Spanish acronym) will inaugurate today a Virtual Classroom that is part of a long-distance education platform.



The opening of this new educational method will be held through the videoconferencing system of the Association of Cuban Journalists (UPEC by its Spanish acronym) and will be broadcast on the platforms and social media of Cubaperiodistas, as well as on the Institute's Facebook page.



According to the IIPJM website, the presentation of the virtual classroom is part of the Cuban Press Day, on March 14, which on this occasion will take place virtually due to the epidemiological situation generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Jose Marti International Institute of Journalism was founded in Havana on October 17, 1983 by the UPEC and works to contribute to the improvement of communication professionals in Cuba and Latin America.