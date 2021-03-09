“I am better now as a mother, nutritionist and health leader”





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) At 23, Clarisneisy Ramirez Beirut seemed to be stuck indoors and confined to her two little children all day, but she kept dreaming of wearing a white coat.



She always wanted to be a nurse, but some bad decisions kept her away from school and forced her into untimely motherhood. However, a training course for young people—one of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz's many brainchildren—changed her situation forever.

“Thanks to that I got a high-school degree and went to the university to become a Bachelor in Health Technology in the field of Nutrition and Dietetics,” she told ACN.



Now she heads the Dietetic Division at a local hospital for COVID-19 patients, and she cannot imagine herself doing anything else. “I am in charge of everything, be it the foodstuffs in the warehouse, the hygiene of the facility and the preparation of meals,” she remarks happily.



Only six of her 43 employees are men. She takes pride in the fact that her brave women work up to 12-hour shifts without a break. She believes that the key to success lies in always aiming for more and thanks the Revolution for the education it provides regardless of the person's race, sex or financial standing.



Cuban women's contributions to teaching, research, assistance and management have paved the way for the great achievements of the Cuban health sector. It has also been demonstrated that when they hold management positions, their set of skills, flexibility and teamwork capacity are second to none.