Cuban National Assembly sends message to women on their Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) The Permanent Commission for Youth, Childhood and Equal Women’s Rights of the National Assembly of the People's Power joins the repeated greetings and recognition that women in Cuba and elsewhere receive today.



Never before has this celebration been held under such adverse conditions imposed by a fierce pandemic like no other in recorded human history. But in the midst of this complex situation, Cuban women, once again, as our beloved Fidel said, have turned the daily effort into a feat.



We take infinite pride in representing this formidable force that we have developed under the Federation of Cuban Women “Making Revolution on the Go”. Women boast no end of impressive actions, contributions and experiences; from the humble seamstresses who make face masks for their families and neighbors to those engaged in COVID-19 case-finding and contact-tracing, the distribution of food and other supplies or any other activity related to trade, communications, culture, the fight against social indiscipline, and defense, among many others.



They have also played a remarkable role as health workers, either at the level of primary care or on permanent missions in red zones or as part of the medical brigades coping with the disease in more than 30 countries. And every effort and task is marked by the large-scale participation of our youth. How fortunate we are to be able to rely on the inspiration of so many young women who honor our trailblazing heroines!



Let us celebrate this day, aware the importance of women’s contribution, which our dear Vilma Espín praised when she said: "Women have not received anything that they have not earned with their efforts. They simply had the opportunity to be themselves and deploy their capabilities to the full, and their intense commitment has fruitful for decades" Let us continue our work to attain a full culture of equality, as there is still a long way to go.



May every Cuban woman receive our affectionate greetings, including those in leading and government positions and, especially, the delegates from every level of society. Cuba will always be able to count on the serene and confident presence of Cuban women, who have proved to be advocates of "Fatherland or Death" and are convinced that “We shall overcome!”



Havana, March 8th, 2021, "Year 63 of the Revolution"