Only two Cuban provinces spared by forest fires





Havana, Mar 4 (ACN) Only the provinces of Havana and Guantanamo remain unscathed by forest fires since the Cuban Forest Ranger Corps (CGC) launched its 25th national campaign against these events.



There were 50 of them in the rest of the country which affected about 165 hectares, according to figures provided by the Fire Management Department of the Ministry of the Interior.



The CCG campaign will last until May 31, when the rainy season begins in the country. According to their statistical estimates, some 320 fires are expected, a typical average for a season subject to the effects of La Niña, an event involving the cooling of the sea temperature in the central and eastern parts of the equatorial Pacific.



They confirmed the existence of more favorable conditions to put up a more effective fight against fires and develop the force’s creativeness and innovative skills to cope with the U.S. blockade of the Island.



In 2020 there were 504 fires that damaged 5,343.68 hectares. Cuba has in place a 2018-2025 National Strategy and Program for wildfire management.