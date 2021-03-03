Cuba and Vietnam hold VI Round of Political Consultations





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) The VI Round of Inter-Chancellery Political Consultations between Cuba and Vietnam was held on Tuesday, in virtual format, chaired by the First Deputy Foreign Ministers of each country, Marcelino Medina Gonzalez and Bui Thanh Son.



During the fraternal meeting, both parties expressed their willingness to continue the high-level political dialogue and the promotion of brotherhood, solidarity and cooperation in various spheres, including the confrontation with Covid-19, according to the cubaminrex digital portal.



They also highlighted Vietnam's positioning as the first investor of the Asian region in Cuba and its relevance in Cuban projects related to food security.



Medina González thanked Vietnam for its unwavering support in the struggle for the lifting of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade against the Antillean nation.



Other high-ranking officials from both sides took part in the meeting, which hailed the more than 60 years of bilateral relations, in order to reaffirm common interests in the multilateral sphere.