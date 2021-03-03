Cuban ministry of foreign trade and investment opens photo exhibition for its 60th anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX by its Spanish acronym), a photographic exhibition was inaugurated today, which gathers part of the history of the institution.



According to information from the MINCEX website, the event took place in the institution's lobby and was presided over by the minister of the sector, Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, and the first deputy minister, Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga.



In order to comply with all the measures required by the current epidemiological situation, the event was only attended by a representation of workers from each area of the ministry, according to the press release.



Malmierca Diaz stressed the importance of recalling the most important milestones of MINCEX, as well as rescuing the spirit of its founders.



The exhibition also celebrates 12 years of the fusion with the former ministry of foreign investment and collaboration.