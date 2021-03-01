The rise in the number COVID-19 leads eastern province to strengthen sanitary protocols



HOLGUIN, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) Faced with a steadily growing number of COVID-19 cases—more than 900 during the new normal—the provincial health authorities strive to improve sanitary protocols and the effectiveness of active screenings as well as to shorten the time span between case-detection and hospital admission.



Local health official Dr. Alcides Lazo told ACN that they are also opening more isolation centers and streamlining the taking and transportation of samples to the molecular biology laboratory in light of the increasing number of cases without a known source of infection and the very low percentage of relationship between a positive case and the number of their contacts.



There are measures in place to reduce mobility and crowding through the adjustment of opening hours in stores, nightclub shutdowns, facilities to make online purchases, and the interruption of transport services.

Holguín has 81 active focuses of COVID-19 scattered throughout 11 of its 14 municipalities, 40 suspected cases admitted in hospital, and over 1,000 isolated contacts.