Cuban President affirms that Cuba is moving forward despite hardships





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba, said Ton Sunday that the country is moving forward at the end of February, a month he described as full of complexities, but also of learning.



February is coming to an end, which has been a month full of complexities, but also of learning. With full impetus and optimism, we are ready for the beginning of March, wrote the President in his official Twitter account.



Serving the homeland and the people is a sacred commitment and destiny, he proclaimed in the aforementioned social social network, words that he accompanied with the hashtags. We will prevail! #CubaViva #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad.



The head of state participated this Saturday in the meeting of the Temporary Working Group for the Prevention and Control of the new coronavirus, which analyzed the situation of the country in relation to the COVID-19, and where he called not to be confident and take all precautionary measures to avoid contagion-.



Here there is no room for tiredness or accommodation, we must continue working, and together we will get out of all the "messes" that mark the current scenario of the country, Diaz-Canel said during the most recent videoconference held from the Palace of the Revolution with the governors of the 15 provinces and the Intendant of the Isle of Youth special municipality, to discuss transcendental issues of the nation.



"We are going to keep on fighting, we are going to keep on working, we are going to keep on winning," he said optimistically.



Cuba announced for the beginning of March the phase III of the Soberana 02 vaccine candidate, considered the most advanced of the country's four projects against the pandemic.



At the end of last week, the Finlay Vaccine Institute, in charge of the candidate, confirmed that the conditions for the start of this test phase were in place.