Cuba passes resolution for domestic trade



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 26 (ACN) Cuba issued today Resolution 47/2021 of the Ministry of Domestic Trade related to the establishment of the rules for registration in the consumer registry, as well as the granting of the regulated product card for the sale of regulated food products to the population.



Signed by the Minister of Domestic Trade, Betsy Diaz Velazquez, the regulation is applied to Cuban natural persons with permanent domicile in the country and to foreigners with the same status of residence in the national territory.



The resolution, which repeals Resolution No. 78 of 1991, establishes the owner of the property as the head of the residence, who is required to register in the Consumer Registry Office all persons residing permanently or temporarily in such property.



The decree states that non-compliance with these obligations constitutes a violation subject to contravention, as established in the legislation in force.



As the only special provision, the resolution specifies that the heads of the agencies of the Central Administration of the State who authorize the sending of personnel abroad for work, study or cooperation reasons for a term of more than three months, request from them the model of certificate of withdrawal of the regulated card and it remains under custody in said agency until their return.