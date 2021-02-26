Cuba ratifies its unrestricted support to the government and people of Nicaragua





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 26 (ACN) Cuba's Permanent Representative to the international organizations based in Geneva, Ambassador Juan Antonio Quintanilla, ratified his country's unrestricted support to the government and people of Nicaragua, in its firm decision to preserve peace and the notable social, economic, security and national unity advances achieved.



During the Interactive Dialogue with the High Commissioner on Nicaragua at the 46th regular session of the Human Rights Council, Quintanilla rejected the policy of interference and interventionism promoted against the sovereignty, self-determination and constitutional order of Nicaragua.



Constructive and respectful dialogue and genuine cooperation in the field of human rights must be central to the work of the Office of the High Commissioner and the guide that orients the work of its staff, the Cuban diplomat ratified.



He reiterated that item two of the Council's agenda should not be used to try to single out States and advance objectives alien to the work of this body.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry's website (Cubaminrex), the cooperation of the human rights mechanisms and the Office of the High Commissioner with the States is carried out at their request, who may terminate it when they deem it appropriate.