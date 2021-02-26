Minister of Education calls for follow-up of elementary school students

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 26 (ACN) Ena Elsa Velázquez Cobiella, Minister of Education, called on Thursday for feedback with primary school students who receive classes through television, mainly in the first and second grades, during the assembly to assess the work of the sector in Villa Clara last year.



The minister stressed the need for pedagogues to know what happens at home in order to guide parents and help those who have more difficulties in supporting their children.



She recalled the importance of quality learning in primary education, which is the basis for the rest of the education, and she was informed about actions that are being developed in the province with a differentiated work in each case, which include television programs to guide families.

Velázquez Cobiella analyzed the increase in teacher coverage in that territory, which is at 97 percent of the teacher positions in front of the classroom.



She said that the guarantee of these promotions and their continuity depend on the graduates of the Manuel Ascunce Domenech Pedagogical School and the Marta Abreu de Las Villas Central University.



The province showed how much can be done in the fulfillment of the enrollment in the teacher training center and at the higher level in this course, but the retention in the first year of the pedagogical school was below the national average, she added.

She stressed the importance of constantly raising the quality of the educational process, for which teachers must maintain a permanent improvement.



Liem Ofarril Mons, provincial director of Education, referred to some dissatisfactions in the management process of the pedagogical coverage with emphasis on young people who may reach management positions.



She stressed the need to increase the educational work for the integral formation of students in relation to the current context of pandemic and the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States towards Cuba.



During the last school term in Villa Clara, the exodus decreased and the number of educators incorporated to work grew, the ratio of teachers-students in the classrooms decreased, among other positive indicators, was analyzed during the meeting.