Cuban President Stresses Advancement of Homeground COVID-19 Vaccine





Havana, Feb 25 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stressed the advancement to phase III trial of a locally-developed vaccine against COVID-19, whose mass production has kicked off by the local AICA generics production labs.



The lots of doses are ready to start the trial in the eastern provinces of Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo in March, said the head of state on his twitter account on Thursday.



These are encouraging news, but there’s no reason for carelessness, said Diaz-Canel as he referred to the need to uphold discipline and sanitary measures. https://cutt.ly/klTLuGr



The mass production of Cuban COVID-19 candidate vaccines named Abdala and Soverana 02 aimed at providing enough doses to back upcoming trial stages and for the expansion of the vaccination to the population once the trials are successful.



Abdala, one of four Cuban homeground vaccine candidates will be administered via intramuscular. Along with Abdala, Soberana 02 will also enter phase III trial in March, another two vaccines Soberana 01 and Mambisa are at different stages of clinical trials.