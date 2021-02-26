Cuba at China-CELAC Ministerial Forum on Agriculture





Havana, Feb 25 (ACN) Cuba took part at the 2nd Ministerial Forum on Agriculture held by China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which ran virtually due to the impact of the COVID-19.



Participants tackled the challenges and opportunities of world agriculture in the Post-COVID era, as well as approaches and ways towards a larger agricultural cooperation between China and CELAC countries, which includes trade, investment, the use of science and technology and human resources, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Addressing the forum, Cuban deputy agriculture minister Maury Hechavarria called for viable ways to assist food programs in poor countries to help mitigate hunger. The government official said that his country has focused on progressively achieving food sovereignty and security despite the strengthened US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the Caribbean island nation.



Hechavarria said that Cuba has implemented new local development policies for the agriculture sector which will allow reaching goals which are part of the strengthening of human, animal health and environmental systems.



The Cuban government official ratified his country’s commitment to cooperation and support on the basis of respect, equality, plurality, inclusion and observance of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.



The forum was organized the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Mexico, the country currently holding the Pro-tempore chair of the regional organization CELAC, and by China’s Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry.



CELAC is an inter-government regional organization promoting the integration and development of Latin American and Caribbean nations; it’s made up of 33 member countries and was founded in February 2010 in Mexico.