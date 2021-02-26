Cuba Backs Belarus at Human Rights Council





Havana, Feb 25 (ACN) Cuba’s permanent representative in Geneva, Juan Antonio Quintanilla, reiterated his country’s support to Belarus amidst accusations against that nation in a report published by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michel Bachelet.



During his virtual address of the 46th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, the ambassador reaffirmed the Cuban government’s rejection of foreign interference and attempts to undermine Belarussian sovereignty.



On his Twitter account, the Cuban representative described as unacceptable the use of the Human Rights Council and human rights mechanisms in general to try to legitimate coups and impose foreign interference agendas. https://cutt.ly/nlTVFFV



According to High Human Rights Commissioner Michel Bachelet, from May to December last year, Belarus witnessed an unprecedented humanitarian crisis with attacks against political activism and freedom of expression, as well as arbitrary arrests and tortures as published on the UN website.



Belarus became the target for accusations by different local sectors since mid-2020 due to alleged neglect attributed to the government led by President Alexander Lukachenko regarding COVID-19, according to Cubadebate website.



But in the backdrop of this accusations the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, NATO, increases its military presence in Eastern Europe in the face of an alleged and growing Russian threat and intensifies reconnaissance operations along the borders of that nation, reads the article posted on Cubadebate website.

The Republic of Belarus with an over 9.4 million population, is a sovereign land-locked country in Eastern Europe, which was part of the extinct Soviet Union up to 1991.