Eminent Cuban jurists on the list of applicants for the National Law Award





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 25 (ACN) Ten renowned Cuban jurists seek to receive Carlos Manuel de Céspedes 2020 National Law Award, the National Union of Jurists (UNJC) reported.



UNJC vice president Yamila González Ferrer explained that the nomination is in line with and followed the annual announcement to compete for this incentive intended to recognize the life and work of those professionals who excel in their field, taking into account their ethical values and contributions to the development of law in the country through practice, education or research, and whose work contributes to dignify the practice of the profession.



A jury made up of past award-winning experts will choose the winners and make their names known on Friday, the eve of the 147th anniversary of the fall of Carlos Manuel de Céspedes.



The Carlos Manuel de Céspedes National Law Award was instituted in May 2005 at the VI Congress of the UNJC.