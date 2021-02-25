José Martí International Airport celebrates its 91st anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 25 (ACN) The José Martí International Airport in Havana, the largest of its kind in the country, celebrated its 91st anniversary on Wednesday, according to the official Twitter profile of Empresa Cubana de Aeropuertos y Servicios Aeroportuarios S.A (ECASA).



On the social network, ECASA executives congratulated workers at the airport, located 18 kilometers from Havana city, in the municipality of Boyeros, which has five terminals that receive a large number of passengers every year.



"Today marks the 91st Anniversary of the "José Martí" International Airport. Happy day to all its workers!" tweeted the Cuban aeronautics entity.



The main building of "José Martí" has an area of 30,000 square meters and a parking lot for medium and large airships of 70,000 square meters, with a capacity to serve up to 1,500 people per hour and about three million per year.



Currently, the institution has reduced its flight operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, of aircrafts coming from the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Panama and Jamaica, nations with the highest number of travelers to the largest of the Antilles.



As a result, only Terminal 3 is currently in operation, as reported on January 30 by Mercedes Vázquez, Director of Air Transport and International Relations of the Institute of Civil Aeronautics of Cuba (IACC).