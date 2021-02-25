Cuba: US Blockade Damages International Scientific Cooperation





Havana, Feb 24 (ACN) Cuba denounced the negative impact on international scientific cooperation against the COVID 19 pandemic by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the island and coercive measures on other nations.



Addressing the session of the International Bioethics Committee of the UN Education, Science and Culture organization (UNESCO), Cuban ambassador Yahima Esquivel said that as a consequence of US political interference the island nation has been forced to face the pandemic under very adverse conditions, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The diplomat said that the US actions run contrary to the call by the UN and UNESCO to resort to solidarity and cooperation and put aside conflict in such a decisive moment. Esquivel also referred to positive results attained by Cuba in facing the pandemic through cooperation.

The meeting called for a change in current COVID immunization strategies so that vaccines be used as world public assets to guarantee their equitable availability for all nations.