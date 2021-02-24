Cuba honors ICT workers on their day





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 24 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated all Computer and Communications Workers on their Day, celebrated every year in honor of the first official transmission of Radio Rebelde in the Sierra Maestra Mountains back in 1958 in a 20-minute-long broadcast conducted by the legendary Argentine-Cuban guerrilla Ernesto Che Guevara and initiated with the notes of the National Anthem.



Minister of Communications Jorge Luis Perdomo, assured that workers in the field celebrate their day with a stronger commitment to overcome all challenges and move forward, whereas the president of the Cuban Telecommunications Company, Mayra Arevich, highlighted that Cuban communicators are very proud to salute February 24, a date that marks the resumption of Cuba's independence struggles in the 19th century.