



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 24 (ACN) At a time when educational challenges are greater than ever, the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, praised the initiative to establish a pedagogical scientific complex in Ciudad Libertad and suggested the creation of an experimental pedagogical theme park bound to be part of a nationwide project.



The Head of State held a new meeting at the Enrique José Varona University of Pedagogical Sciences, which covers all levels of education and his home to the Literacy Campaign Museum and other cultural and social facilities. “It is a place,” he said, “to consolidate knowledge, because education has no borders.”



He described the idea as innovative and praised the opportunities it would provide so that children, adolescents and young people alike can learn the best values and face the demands of the 21st century’s new scientific-technical revolution.



The attendants also discussed actions to improve the training of History, Mathematics and Physics teachers and introduce more and better motivational elements for science students. Other topics on the table were the new History courses designed for TV, the inclusion in the syllabus of subjects such as race relations, religion, and women in the wars of independence, and the teaching of Robotics, as well as the application of neurosciences to education.



President Díaz-Canel also mentioned the need to carry out scientific studies on COVID-19’s psychological and behavioral effects on children in home confinement, since they have been long deprived of school life because of the pandemic.