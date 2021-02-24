Cuba hails freedom at the graveside of its patriots





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Feb 24 (ACN) The freedom of the Homeland will be reaffirmed today in this city before the tombs of its Heroes and Martyrs in a ceremony in honor of José Martí, the spirit behind the restart of the independence war against Spain on February 24, 1895.



Leaders, artists and soldiers will also pay tribute to the founding fathers of the nation whose remains lie at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery.



Wreaths will be laid at the tombs of the National Hero to whom the celebration is dedicated, the Leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro, the Father of the Homeland Carlos Manuel de Céspedes, and Mariana Grajales, Mother of all Cubans, to commemorate the Cry of Baire, which marked the continuity of the revolutionary process, and the organizer of the Necessary War whose anti-imperialist thought transcends to our days.



Also, via social networks, there will be numerous activities to celebrate the date and in repudiation of the enemies of the socialist homeland.