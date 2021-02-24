Cuban authorities congratulate MINCEX on its 60th anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 24 (ACN) Cuban authorities and international representations in the island congratulated on Tuesday through the social network Twitter, the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX), on the 60th anniversary of its founding.



Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, acknowledged the work of MINCEX professionals in confronting the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against the Caribbean nation.



"Congratulations to the workers of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment @MINCEX_CUBA for their 60th anniversary. From @CubaMINREX we join the recognition for their daily work, confronting the blockade and constant dedication in the economic battle," tweeted the foreign minister.



Homero Acosta, secretary of the Council of State. also highlighted the work of the young people of that organization, who play a leading role in the work of Cuban Foreign Trade inside and outside the country.



"Congratulations to @MINCEX_CUBA on the 60th anniversary of its founding, to its workers and especially to the young people who work in that important agency. #SomosCuba #CubaViva," Acosta wrote.



On the same social network, the first deputy minister of MINCEX, Ana Teresita González, expressed her pride for belonging to this collective which she described as a big family and reiterated the Ministry's conviction to continue starring in the economic battle waged by Cuba.



"Congratulations to all my colleagues of the @MINCEX_CUBA, this great family of which today I also feel proud to belong. Collective from which I have learned a lot, consecrated, professional and eager to do. President @DiazCanelB we continue together in this battle of #PatriaOMuerte," said González.



Likewise, Johana Tablada, deputy director for the United States at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, praised the work of MINCEX as an indispensable part of Cuba's foreign service.



"Congratulations to our dear colleagues at @MINCEX_CUBA, a key agency in the development of our country, in international cooperation and an indispensable part of #Cuba's foreign service," the Cuban diplomat expressed.



And the office of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Cuba, referred to the importance of MINCEX in the collaboration program of that international agency with the Cuban government.



"We congratulate @MINCEX_CUBA on its 60th anniversary!!! For @FAOCuba it is of inestimable value to work together and support the country in meeting its national goals and in efforts to achieve food security and food sovereignty," FAO posted.

MINCEX is the result of the merger of the former Ministries of Foreign Trade (1961-2009) and Foreign Investment (1994-2009).