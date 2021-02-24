Cuba at UNESCO Bioethics Conference



Representatives of the Cuban Bioethics Commission are participating at the public meetings of the Extraordinary Session of the International Bioethics Committee, with the UN Education Science and Culture Organization (UNESCO) virtually underway till February 26.



On her twitter account Yahima Esquivel, Cuba's permanent representative at the international body stressed the significance of ethics and solidarity in the fight against the COVID 19 pandemic hitting the world.



The meeting also includes the sessions of the Intergovernmental Bioethics Committee and the Session of the World Commission on the Ethics of Scientific Knowledge and Technology (COMEST). The event focuses on issues such as the main global ethic and bioethics challenges amidst the world crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



The fair distribution of COVID 19 vaccines, international cooperation to face the pandemic and sciences at the service of humanity are also high on the event’s agenda.



The Cuban delegation includes bioethics expert and scientist Dr. Jose Ramon Acosta, who is also professor at Havana’s Medical Sciences Faculty.