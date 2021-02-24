All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
24
February Wednesday

President of the Cuban institute of sports congratulates its workers on their 60th anniversary



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 23 (ACN) Osvaldo Vento, president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation ( INDER by its Spanish acronym), congratulated today on Twitter the workers of that organization, on the occasion of their 60th birthday.

Roberto Leon Richards, president of the Cuban Olympic Committee, also congratulated them on Twitter.

At the same time, the account of that organization on the social media joined the celebration for the six decades since INDER was founded.

The sport organization was created on February 23, 1961, under Law 936, which since then has been institutionally in charge of organizing all sports life in Cuba, with the principle that sport is a right of the people.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News