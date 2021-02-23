Cuban National Assembly assesses international parliamentary actions in 2020





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 23 (ACN) Yolanda Ferrer Gomez, chairwoman of the International Relations Commission of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba (Parliament), pointed out that the work of that commission during 2020 took place in a complex world scenario, characterized by the ominous policy of the Trump administration and the impact of COVID-19.



During a videoconference recently conducted by the Commission's directors, Ferrer Gomez demanded the application of new methods to guarantee contact with legislators, parliaments and organizations, according to a report published today on the Cuban Parliament's official website.

In the virtual meeting, the legislators reviewed the fulfillment of the objectives proposed in 2020, which were focused on the implementation and defense of the principles of the Cuban Revolution's foreign policy, as well as the continuous development of bilateral and multilateral parliamentary relations.

Among the most significant actions were the joint work with Cuba's diplomatic missions abroad and the participation of legislators in meetings organized through teleconferences by regional and international parliamentary spaces.

There were also increased participation of Cuban MPs in the meetings of the Parlatino's committees, mainly those on Health, Education, Culture, Science, Technology and Communication, Gender Equality, Children and Youth, among others.

Cuba also participated online in the 5th Conference of Speakers of the World's Parliaments and in the virtual meetings convened by ParlAmericas and the Euro-Latin American Parliamentary Assembly.