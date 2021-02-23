All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban FM to participate in the Human Rights Council



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 23 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla will participate online in the High-Level Segment of the 46th regular session of the Human Rights Council, to be held today in Geneva, Switzerland, the Cuban foreign ministry announced in a message on Twitter.

The Cuban foreign ministry points out that Cuba was elected in October 2020 as a member of the Human Rights Council for the 2021-2023 period, supported by 88% of the members of the UN, represented in its General Assembly.

