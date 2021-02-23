Cuban FM to participate in the Human Rights Council





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 23 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla will participate online in the High-Level Segment of the 46th regular session of the Human Rights Council, to be held today in Geneva, Switzerland, the Cuban foreign ministry announced in a message on Twitter.



The Cuban foreign ministry points out that Cuba was elected in October 2020 as a member of the Human Rights Council for the 2021-2023 period, supported by 88% of the members of the UN, represented in its General Assembly.