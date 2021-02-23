Cuba participates in online meeting on COVID-19 confrontation







HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 23 (ACN) The Cuban foreign ministry's website (Cubaminrex) reported today that the International Bioethics Committee (IBC), the Intergovernmental Bioethics Committee (IGBC) and the World Commission on the Ethics of Scientific Knowledge and Technology (COMEST) will meet virtually from February 22 to 26.



Cubaminrex reports that the digital meeting will be held at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and seeks to discuss the global ethical and bioethical challenges and issues surrounding the global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting with these three statutory bodies will discuss issues such as the fair distribution of vaccines, international cooperation to confront the pandemic and sciences at the service of humanity.



Dr. Jose Ramon Acosta, Cuban scientist and bioethicist, professor at the Faculty of Medical Sciences in Havana and member of the National Bioethics Committee will participate in his capacity as Member of the IBC, an advisory body to the Director-General of UNESCO.

A representation of Cuban scientists and the Permanent Mission of Cuba to UNESCO will also participate in the online meeting.