Biocubafarma develops new products to boost food production





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 23 (ACN) The introduction of science in food production has increasingly become a necessity, given the consequences of climate change and future prospects in the sector; therefore, programs that contribute to achieving food sovereignty are being developed, in which Biocubafarma plays a key role.



Eulogio Pimentel Vázquez, vice-president of Biocubafarma, explained that one of the alternatives that, as a support to that strategic task, is currently being implemented in the country is the cultivation of genetically modified organisms.



In spite of the insecurities that this can generate, science has demonstrated that the crops that are subjected to genetic engineering are subject to a more rigorous control before being put into production.



Studies are carried out to detect that they are not toxic or ecotoxic and they are subjected to a high level of research in order to verify that they do not harm the surrounding ecosystem, and although it cannot be asserted that a crop is one hundred percent safe, cases of toxicity have been detected in the traditional ones.



Biocubafarma also contributes to the introduction of science in agriculture with the creation of new veterinary vaccines and in the genetic improvement of small livestock and various crops.



It also collaborates in the production of animal feed and industrial enzymes, in the creation of diagnostic systems for animal and plant diseases and in the development of agriculture.



According to Pimentel Vázquez, by including the branches of science and high technology it will be possible to achieve greater effectiveness, and in this sense Biocubafarma helps to accelerate and shorten this connection in pursuit of better and greater results.

One of the objectives today is to create a high-tech sector in agriculture, since the increasingly changing and unstable reality requires it.



The executive explained that by 2050-2080 the agricultural panorama, according to the forecasts of several experts, will be marked by low crop yields (50 percent less than at present) and a small rural population engaged in agricultural work.

In addition, temperatures in tropical countries will rise due to climate change, which will also have an impact on yields and increase the number of pests affecting crops.



In recent years, low-income countries have become food importers, which increases the need to include high technology to increase production.



It is necessary to seek by all means to obtain higher yields per unit area, a situation and reality from which Cuba does not escape, so alternatives are being sought now to ensure food without damaging the environment and with better results in the field, said the director.