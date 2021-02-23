Cuba at First WFP Session of the Year



Havana, Feb 22 (ACN) Cuban ambassador to Italy Jose Carlos Rodriguez, permanent representative at the World Food Program (WFP) reiterated his country’s commitment to the Zero Hunger world goal by 2030.



During the First Session of the WFP Executive Board, the Cuban ambassador said that his country is fully involved in guaranteeing appropriate nourishment and food security for all Cubans, which is a top priority for the Cuban government, along healthcare and education, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The diplomat stressed the positive relations between Havana and the WFP, an organization that has provided on-time and effective assistance to the island after it’s been hit by natural phenomena.



Ambassador Rodriguez regretted that due to external unilateral interests the WFP has not been able to evaluate or approve the island’s Country Strategic Plan for a second time, whose benefits could directly reach over 1.5 million people.



Let’s hope to see the end once and for all of the unilateral and hegemonic interests which thwart these endeavors, said the ambassador and noted that Cuba is a nation that firmly believes in solidarity and the need for international cooperation in order to face the big world challenges and advance towards sustainable and inclusive development.



The island’s representative condemned the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba by labeling it the longest economic war known in modern history and the most inhumane action maintained by a superpower against a small nation.

The UN World Food Program was set up in 1961 aimed at the distribution of food in support of development projects, refugees and displaced persons.