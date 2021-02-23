Cuba Backs Cooperation for LATAM Educational Development





Havana, Feb 22 (ACN) Cuba called for cooperation to enhance educational development in Latin American and Caribbean countries, during a meeting Monday of Education ministers with the member nations of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our Americas-People’s Trade Treaty regional organization.



On her Twitter account, Cuban Education minister Ena Elsa Velazquez referred to the alliance’s commitment to the education of the people.



During her address at the virtual meeting, the Cuban government official stressed her country’s support of cooperation in education with those countries needing it.



Meanwhile, Alliance executive secretary Sacha Llorenti underlined on Twitter the Cuban efforts towards the educational improvement of the nations of this region, particularly training health professionals at the Latin American Medical School in western Cuba.



Over one million people concluded regular education courses and 1 469 graduated as medical doctors from that school, Llorenti wrote.



Education ministers from Nicaragua and Bolivia acknowledged the exchange of experiences with Cuba in times of the COVID 19 pandemic as well as the island’s support in the eradication of illiteracy.



The meeting aimed at drawing up strategies to guarantee the right to education of young people under the COVID 19, while the ministers discussed the advantages and shortcomings of education based on I.T. technologies.



Nearly four million people have learned how to read and write thanks to diverse education programs, while over 22 thousand community doctors have been formed thanks to the programs of the regional alliance as a result of cooperation in public education as part of the political and social objectives of the bloc set up in 2004 by leaders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez.