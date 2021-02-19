Cuban authorities review work results and projections of the Immunoassay Center





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 19 (ACN) Olga Lidia Tapia, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, reviewed today the work results and projections of the Immunoassay Center, during a visit to that institution of the country's biotechnological industry.

On its Twitter, the Center pointed out that the first of the issues of exchange was the health conditions of the workers in view of the presence of COVID-19 in the country.



At the meeting, the results of the Suma technology (Ultramicroanalytic System) in the different programs of the national health scheme were also presented.



Along with the Ministry of Public Health and scientists from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, the Immunoassay Center developed last year a novel diagnostic system for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, based on the Suma technology.



The so-called Umelisa SARS COV-2 IgG can be applied in mass screening for the disease, complementing other laboratory tests, and thus undertake epidemiological studies to determine the degree of exposure of certain population groups.



Suma has also played a key role in the early diagnosis of congenital hypothyroidism in all Cuban infants born after 1986, as well as in epidemiological surveillance programs and the certification of blood and transplant organs.



It has also contributed to the control of chronic diseases (such as diabetes mellitus) and was crucial for Cuba to be declared free of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and congenital syphilis in 2015.



The research projects that currently involve the Center's scientists, including those aimed at confronting COVID-19, as well as the diversification of markets, were other matters addressed.



Among the projects, it highlights the non-invasive CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) ventilator, a nucleic acid extractor and tests for antigen detection and the performance evaluation of the four Cuban vaccine candidates against COVID-19.



The Immunoassay Center was inaugurated on September 7, 1987 by the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz.