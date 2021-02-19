Cuban automotive transportation services companies define priorities for 2021





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 19 (ACN) The entities belonging to the Business Group of Automotive Transportation Services (GEA by its Spanish acronym) have among their priorities for this year, as complex as the previous one, the implementation of projects and services that allow the income in freely convertible currency (MLC), the use of clean energies and continue working with universities.



This was stated exclusively to the Cuban News Agency by Alina Puig Hechavarria, director of Development of the GEA, ascribed to the Ministry of Transportation, who reported the overfulfillment of cargo and passenger services in 2020, after the readjustment of plans due to travel restrictions as a result of the pandemic.



In line with the economic strategy promoted by the government, the companies Motorcentro and MCV Servicios started providing services in MLC to individuals, while Taxis-Cuba conceived the sale of parts, pieces and aggregates of motor vehicles to self-employed workers associated to its entity.



She said that the Group is working on the computerization of its processes and the promotion of e-commerce, which began to spread gradually thanks to the Viajando ("Traveling") application, which sells tickets for inter-provincial transportation, which has been well received by the population.



Carrying out more projects with higher education centers is another of the objectives of the GEA, whose work in 2020 was focused on finalizing plans with the Havana Technological University Jose Antonio Echeverria for the improvement of equipment, in the case of Taxis-Cuba, and the creation of a classroom for road education, by the TRAMOS Company.



Puig Hechavarría specified that the Higher Organization of Business Management (Osde by its Spanish acronym) prioritizes the use of renewable energy sources, in view of the cost of fossil fuels in the world market and their impact on the environment.

Osde executives pointed out the need to seek more business opportunities in the Mariel Special Development Zone, where cargo companies already provide services