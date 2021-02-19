Cuba encourages the implementation of telecommuting on permanent basis





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 19 (ACN) Given the effectiveness of the large-scale implementation of telecommuting in Cuba, some posts in this modality will be permanently in Cuba, informed Ariel Fonseca, deputy director of the Employment Directorate of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTSS).



In an exclusive interview with the Cuban News Agency, the executive said that they are working with the Cuban Workers Federation so that the agencies define which jobs can be adjusted to this employment method, and thus reflect it in the Collective Labor Agreement.



He added that in 2020 telecommuting reached its boom due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but at that time it was more general, so now it is being specific for the sake of its duration in time even when the virus is eliminated, because the alternative generates savings, efficiency and important benefits for the country.



Fonseca commented that this process is currently in progress and that several entities have already presented their proposals and timetables for the discussion and approval of the agreements; and he highlighted the role of the heads of the institutions to act in accordance with the characteristics of each center.



The MTSS executive considered that this improvement will also favor in the future the multi-employment, which could be more viable from distance work, in which the payment is applied not by time but by results.



We are working on the creation of a rulebook for the most effective development of telecommuting, taking into account the particularities, because even though the modality has been contemplated in the Labor Code since 2014, it had not been deepened nor had it been so widely used, the Cuban official concluded.