Cuban President Calls for Responsible Behavior against COVID 19





Havana, Feb 15 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called on every citizen to keep a responsible behavior in the face of increasing COVID 19 cases in the country.



On his Twitter account, the head of state said the numbers still raise concern as the COVID 19 pandemic claims lives, crucial resources and energy so crucial for development. He said that the country is hard at work to treat the sick and develop vaccines. shorturl.at/cxBG1

Cuba reported 715 new COVID 19 cases on Monday, which takes the total figure to 11 thousand 412 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus only in the month of February.