Diaz-Canel urges Cuban leaders to maintain a constant communication with the people





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 12 (ACN) Everything that affects the Revolution has to concern the leaders, said today on Twitter the president of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, who urged the leaders to maintain a constant connection with the people.



Referring to the negative impacts on the population of the Ordering Task (economic), the leader warned that those who hold leadership positions have to assume the complexity of the processes and study every day.



The president also said that it is necessary to be sensitive to the problems of the people and to have a revolutionary approach.



During the third annual balance process headed by the Cuban president, he pointed out that the order needs a constant link with the population, as well as to create consensus and take advantage of the collective intelligence.



Authority must be achieved by working well, the first priority is ideological, stated the Cuban president, and added that economic categories by themselves will not bring development; no one has the absolute truth to solve a problem, so it is necessary to create.



The Ordering Task, a process that began in Cuba on January 1, 2021 and which contemplates monetary and exchange unification, has among its main objectives to increase the workers', pensioners' and social security beneficiaries' income.