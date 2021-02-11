Reina and her passion for microbiology





ARTEMISA, Cuba, Feb 11(ACN) The world celebrates today the International Day of Women and Girls in Science with a timely and deserved recognition of all women involved in the fight against COVID-19, who in the case of Cuba play a major role.



Until 2018, according to the site https://www.cubahora.cu/ciencia-y-tecnologia/cuba-mujeres-en-la-ciencia-infografia, Cuban women account for 53% of employees in the field of science and 79% in the sectors of health, biology and chemistry.



Reina Isabel Torres wanted to be a researcher, and her passion led her to microbiology, a specialty that linked her to the world of organisms only visible through the microscope. She claims to be proud of her choice.



Reina also worked for twenty years in the microbiological control laboratory of the Placental Histotherapy Center, and studied exotic parasitology at the Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK). When she was only 20, she served an International Health Control mission in Angola.



Her curriculum and experience as a microbiologist justified her selection as one of the specialists to work in a molecular biology laboratory of a polyclinic engaged in the fight against COVID-19, where many women carry out PCR tests. It was an opportunity to learn more about virology, fall further in love with her career, and realize her dreams of being a scientist.



The triumph of the Revolution on January 1, 1959 opened new possibilities for Cuban women. Since then, policies of social inclusion and participation in the scientific, economic, social and political development of the country have allowed them to earn science degrees and, just like Reina, make their dreams come true.



Today we celebrate International Day of Women and Girls in Science, an initiative that promotes access and full and equal participation in science for women and girls. This day reminds governments around the world that women and girls play a key role in the global scientific community and, therefore, their participation must be guaranteed.