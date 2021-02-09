Cuba reiterates commitment to South-South cooperation for sustainable development

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 9 (ACN) Ana Silvia Rodriguez Abascal, Cuban Permanent Representative to the UN, reiterated Cuba's commitment to South-South Cooperation to contribute to the sustainable development of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs).







During her speech at the organizational session of the Preparatory Committee for the Fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries(LDC-V), the ambassador stressed the importance of the total implementation of the objectives and priority areas of action established in the Istanbul Program of Action for the full achievement of the 2030 Agenda in the most needy nations.



She explained how the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the challenges and hurdles faced by the least developed countries, aggravating multiple pre-existing vulnerabilities, such that they have suffered a significant setback in the economic and social progress achieved in recent years, including in poverty reduction efforts and other social outcomes, Cubaminrex published.



Rodriguez Abascal called for work to strengthen the means of implementation in support of the least developed countries, including financing, technology transfer, capacity building and the promotion of partnerships.