Raul Castro holds phone conversation with top Vietnamese communist leader





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 9 (ACN) The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Army General Raul Castro, and the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of that nation, Nguyen Phu Trong, held a fraternal telephone conversation after the celebration of the Thirteenth Congress of the Vietnamese political organization.



Raul congratulated his friend Phu Trong on his re-election as head of the Party. He praised the results of the conclave and thanked the brother country for its unconditional support to the Cuban Revolution.

Both leaders highlighted the friendship, solidarity and mutual trust that have united the two peoples, parties and governments during six decades of exemplary relations, and ratified the decision to continue strengthening the historic ties of brotherhood forged by leaders Fidel Castro Ruz and Ho Chi Minh.