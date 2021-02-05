Cuban Revolution Has Latin-American and Socialist Nature





Havana, Feb 4th (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stressed the socialist and Latin American-oriented nature of the Cuban Revolution as highlighted during the Second Havana Declaration 59 years ago.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez wrote that revolutionary diplomacy defends the Cuban people’s principles and sovereignty in all scenarios.



Speaking to over one million Cubans on February 4th, 1962, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro read the declaration which also expressed the anti-imperialist nature of the process that kicked off in Cuba in 1959. But since the very triumph of the Revolution, the US administration used all kind of interference with the internal affairs of the island nation, including diplomatic isolation attempts promoted by the Organization of American States—OAS.



Uruguay hosted the 8th Consultation Meetings of Foreign Ministers with the OAS January 22nd to 31st, 1962 which expelled Cuba of the regional organization and as a result all Latin American governments broke diplomatic relations with Havana, with Mexico as the only exception.

On February 3rd, 1962, the US president signed executive order 3447 formalizing the current economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



During the Second Declaration of Havana, Fidel Castro warned about the danger posed by US domination on the Latin American countries and he expressed the Cuban people’s decision to resist and build a socialist society despite any possible pressures.



The Declaration of Havana was overwhelmingly adopted by the Cuban people that day in what was known as the People’s General Assembly.