University professor shares views on humanism in isolation





MATANZAS, Cuba, Feb 4 (ACN) Yasnier Hinojosa, head of the Institutional Communication department of the University of Matanzas (UM) addressed the humanism of volunteers in the isolation center opened on campus to fight COVID-19.



Youth leaders, amateur artists, outstanding students and professors who give lessons of simplicity and altruism, take center stage in Hinojosa’s overview, which he posted on his Facebook account. “I talk every day with those who are inside there,” he assured the Cuban News Agency, “and I tell you because I am moved by what happens. I’d like to highlight their example and encourage those who are outside to help.”



Yasnier is glad that words exist because they allow him to describe his inner world and in a certain way he tries to be the voice of those who enter as volunteers. “It’s part of my social mission and commitment to José Martí, a universal Cuban whose birthday I share.”



Hinojosa's profile mentions professionals who clean rooms, future engineers or Cuban graduates hell-bent on righting every wrong, all of them Cuba’s children whom, as he states in one of his posts, the homeland proudly contemplates.



According to this Higher Education center, the University has an admirable human capital, made up, among other actors, by a large group of workers and students with a very good attitude to face the complex health situation.