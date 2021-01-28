Cuban president congratulates workers of the nickel industry





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 27 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, congratulated today on Twitter the workers who 35 years ago carried out the first nickel production in the country, and those who continue working in the sector.



On the same social media, the Cuban minister of energy and mines, Livan Nicolas Arronte Cruz, congratulated the women and men who made it possible to obtain the so-called Victory Nickel in 1986.



A message on Twitter from the Cuban Business Group that develops the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources and salt (Geominsal) also highlighted the key role of mining in the country, an essential sector in the development of the nation.



The Cuban Nickel Business Group contributes to the country's economic and social development, and provides the market with highly competitive nickel and cobalt mining products.



Cuba is considered the ninth largest nickel producer in the world, guaranteed by the capacities of its production plants; the Cuban nickel industry has mining franchises in different provinces of the country, which ensure the production of the mineral.