Cuban President says Task “Ordering” defends social justice





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Jan 26 (ACN) Task “Ordering” defends social justice by subsidizing the most vulnerable rather than products, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said today in a governmental meeting in this central province.



This effort does not conceal deficiencies because it was not conceived for inefficient entities seeking to make profits by raising prices, he warned.



In a meeting moderated by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and attended by José Ramón Machado Ventura, Second Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Marino Murillo Jorge, Head of the Commission for the Implementation and Development of the Guidelines, the task force headed by the President learned how Task “Ordering” is going on in the province.



Several measures were implemented to correct and adjust prices, including the creation of working groups of ANEC members, professors of the Schools of Economics of the Central University (UCLV) and specialists of the Provincial Directorate of Finance and Prices.



Also, 361 price-setting meetings have been held, with 1,500 participants from the non-state sector, in which 1,111 prices have been agreed upon for agricultural, food and transport products.