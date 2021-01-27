Cuban Attorney General's Office ratifies requirements to fight COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 26 (ACN) The Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of Cuba ratified today on Twitter that the country will comply with the rules established for acts in detriment of communal hygiene and sanitary measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.



The authorities will enforce Decree 14/2020, whose main objective is to increase the exigency, rigor and confrontation of any lack of discipline and control likely to lead to higher SARS-CoV-2 infection rates.



In August 2020, as part of the measures to contain the pandemic in Havana, the Council of Ministers issued Decree No. 14, which lists 12 infractions leading up to fines of 2,000 to 3,000 pesos, as a function of achieving the educational and preventive purpose required.



The regulation states that the non-use or incorrect use of face masks in the streets, buses, cars and workplaces and the lack of shoe-cleaning mats and chlorinated or alcoholic water solutions in state and private entities will be fined.



Using or staying in cultural, sports and leisure areas; playing games or staying on public roads; keeping food establishments open after the official schedules; drinking alcohol in public places; and throwing parties of any kind, among others, will also be considered violations.



A mid-January note from the Cuban Attorney General underscored that in view of the complicated epidemiological situation the authorities will be as rigorous as necessary to fulfill its role of protecting people and enforce the main rules of social coexistence.